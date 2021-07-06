Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 33,931 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.