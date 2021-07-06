Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

