Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.