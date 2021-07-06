Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

RRC opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.