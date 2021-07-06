Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

