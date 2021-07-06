Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $201.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,057,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

