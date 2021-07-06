Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Cut by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Citigroup cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

NYSE:CRK opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 37.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

