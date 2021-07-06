Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Increased by Analyst

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

