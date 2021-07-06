QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) is Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276,480 shares during the period. QAD comprises about 1.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.63% of QAD worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QAD by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

QADA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,003. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37 and a beta of 1.30. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

