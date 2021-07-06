QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 434,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

