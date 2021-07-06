Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 716.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

QLGN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

