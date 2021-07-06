Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 10,433 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10,433.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.