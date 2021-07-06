Quantbot Technologies LP Has $103,000 Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

