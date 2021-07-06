Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 406 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $26,354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $309.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.52.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

