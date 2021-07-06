Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 364.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

