Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 42,828 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,828 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

