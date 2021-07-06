Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.