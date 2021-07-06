Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Open Lending by 503.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 196,590 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

