Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Reaches $9.84 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,368,907 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

