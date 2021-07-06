Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Radius Health stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

