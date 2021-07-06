RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells $1,178,100.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 144,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RadNet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RadNet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.