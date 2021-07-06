Raydium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.44 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00010627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $198.27 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,387,780 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

