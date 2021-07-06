Raymond James Begins Coverage on BRP (TSE:DOO)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$122.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$118.90.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$97.27 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$54.40 and a 12-month high of C$119.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

