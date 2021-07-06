Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Royal Gold by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

