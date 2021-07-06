Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $218.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.70 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $873.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.53 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

