RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $211.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the healthy recovery of demand at the industrial end markets in the quarters ahead. Its solid backlog, which was $394.8 million exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, bodes well. Its product development initiatives for the emerging space and defense businesses bode well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 0.93%. In the quarters ahead, it remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance. Revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2022 are expected to be $154-$158 million, suggesting a decline from $156.5 million (at the mid-point) generated a year ago. Its commercial aerospace business is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

ROLL stock traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $195.62. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,580. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.69.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

