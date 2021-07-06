RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Down to $66.90

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.90, but opened at $64.67. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

