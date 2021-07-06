Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Secure Energy Services (SES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently:
- 7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 334,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41.
In other news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.