Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Secure Energy Services (SES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently:

7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 334,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.