Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.60

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 4237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

