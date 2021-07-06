Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,504 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.87% of Blue Bird worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLBD stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

