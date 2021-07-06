Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.43 Million Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.13 million, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

