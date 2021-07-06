Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Financial Institutions worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at $265,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

