Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $12.13 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

