Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Renault stock opened at €35.65 ($41.94) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.48. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

