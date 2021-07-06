Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

