Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Repligen were worth $48,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $140,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Repligen by 1,346.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

