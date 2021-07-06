Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $140,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,346.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,650. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

