Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) fell 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.97. 11,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 393,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,663 shares of company stock worth $2,529,007 in the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

