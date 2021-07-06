Research Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

