Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Omnitek Engineering and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49% Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

Risk & Volatility

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.48 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.