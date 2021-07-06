Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

