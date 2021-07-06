Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,282 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

