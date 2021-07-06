Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,940 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

