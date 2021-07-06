Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.