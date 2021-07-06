Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.