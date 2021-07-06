RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $302.94 and last traded at $302.75. Approximately 6,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 904,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.56.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.