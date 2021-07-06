RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of RLI worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of RLI by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

