Robert W. Baird Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $68.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.37.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

