Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Rocket Companies worth $27,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

NYSE RKT opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

