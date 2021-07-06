Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

